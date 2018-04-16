Tigers' Gerson Moreno: Activated from minor-league DL
Moreno (elbow) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Moreno is ready to make his 2018 debut after missing the first two weeks of the season with elbow inflammation. The 22-year-old, who has been touted as a potential future closer thanks to his impressive ability to miss bats, will report to Double-A Erie. Moreno posted a lackluster 6.43 ERA across 28 innings with the SeaWolves following a promotion last season, so he'll look to improve in his second stint with the Double-A squad.
