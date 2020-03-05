Moreno (elbow) is listed among the Tigers' available relief options for Thursday's game against the Yankees and could make his third Grapefruit League appearance, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

While recovering from right elbow surgery, Moreno was sidelined for most of the 2019 season before making it back in action in August for seven rehab appearances with the Tigers' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He reported to camp without any apparent restrictions, as he's already tossed a scoreless inning in both of his appearances. Expect Detroit to assign Moreno to Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie within the next few weeks.