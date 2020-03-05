Tigers' Gerson Moreno: Healthy again
Moreno (elbow) is listed among the Tigers' available relief options for Thursday's game against the Yankees and could make his third Grapefruit League appearance, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
While recovering from right elbow surgery, Moreno was sidelined for most of the 2019 season before making it back in action in August for seven rehab appearances with the Tigers' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He reported to camp without any apparent restrictions, as he's already tossed a scoreless inning in both of his appearances. Expect Detroit to assign Moreno to Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie within the next few weeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...