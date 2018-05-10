Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Collects two hits as leadoff hitter Wednesday
Batting leadoff, Jones went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
With regular leadoff hitter Leonys Martin (knee) held out Tuesday and put on the disabled list Wednesday, Jones has batted leadoff the last two games. It looks like the 25-year-old could get some run there for as long as Martin is out, which could mean more opportunities for runs but a decrease in RBI, at least in the short term.
