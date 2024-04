Foley issued a walk and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Friday. He earned a save in the win over Minnesota.

Foley worked around a two-out walk to finish off the 5-4 win Friday. He's now converted all six of his save chances and is riding a 10-inning scoreless streak to open the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old has produced a 10:6 K:BB during that span. However, four of those walks have come over his last 2.2 frames.