Foley earned his fifth save of the season Tuesday against the Rangers after he allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Foley entered with a 4-2 advantage and needed just the final two outs, though he made things interesting by giving up a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. The right-hander battled back quickly and retired the next two hitters on three pitches, and he's now a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances. Foley has surrendered just one unearned run through nine outings this season, and he appears to have a decent hold on the closer role as the only Detroit reliever with multiple saves.