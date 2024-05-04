Foley (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits without recording an out to blow the save and take the loss Friday against the Yankees.

Foley came on in the ninth inning to protect a 1-0 Detroit lead, but the righty struggled and blew his first save of the season in 10 chances. He's still sitting with a solid 2.63 ERA overall and should remain the team's closer for now, though it's a fluid situation with Alex Lange, Shelby Miller and Andrew Chafin all potentially waiting in the wings if Foley stumbles again. Lange led the Tigers with 26 saves last year and has been sharp with a 0.75 ERA in 2024, so he's probably the next man up in this bullpen.