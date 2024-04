Foley allowed two runs on three hits and no walks during the ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-5 win against the Royals.

The right-hander was staked a three-run lead and needed all of it as he surrendered his first earned runs of the campaign Saturday. Foley remains perfect in eight save chances this season and has a 1.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 12 innings.