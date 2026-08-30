Foley picked up a hold in a 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning.

Foley entered in the seventh inning, surrendering three singles and a run across the first four batters he faced. The right-hander threw eight of his 14 pitches for strikes before being pulled. The 30-year-old now owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 14 innings in 14 outings on the year. He earned his first hold of the season Saturday.