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Giants' Jason Foley: Pulled back from rehab stint

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Foley was pulled off his rehab assignment after experiencing right shoulder fatigue, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Foley is continuing to work his way back from arthroscopic shoulder shoulder at Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment, but he'll be shut down for the next few days. Pavlovic notes that if all goes according to plan, the right-hander could be back to pitching by the weekend. Foley would likely need to appear in another game or two at Triple-A before being activated from the 60-day injured list.

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