Giants' Jason Foley: Resumes rehab assignment

Foley (shoulder) struck out two over a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

Foley compiled a 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings across his first nine rehab appearances between Sacramento and Single-A San Jose before being shut down earlier this month when he experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder. The right-hander didn't pitch for eight days before being cleared to resume his rehab assignment over the weekend, and he seems to have come out of Friday's appearance no worse for the wear. Foley appears poised to return from the 60-day injured list and join the Giants bullpen at some point over the next two weeks.