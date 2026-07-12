Giants' Jason Foley: Activated from injured list

The Giants reinstated Foley (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The right-hander is ready to make his Giants debut after missing the first few months of the season while completing his recovery from the arthroscopic shoulder surgery he underwent in May of 2025. Foley recorded 28 saves with a 3.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 60 innings for the Tigers in 2024, but he failed to make the club's Opening Day roster last year prior to suffering the shoulder injury. He's likely to open in a low-leverage relief role for San Francisco.