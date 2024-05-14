Foley pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Monday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Foley has emerged in a crowded bullpen as the preferred closing option, and he's looked good so far, converting 10 out of 11 save chances and posting a solid 2.20 ERA. The righty came into the season with just seven career saves at the MLB level, and it's no guarantee he holds onto the job all year with other capable candidates on the roster. However, Foley is the top Detroit reliever to target for the moment, and he should deliver good fantasy value if he keeps pitching like this.