Foley set down the lone batter he faced to pick up the save in Friday's 6-2 win over Toronto.

Andrew Chafin recorded the first two outs in the ninth inning before allowing four consecutive base hits, allowing the Blue Jays to get the tying run to the plate. However, Foley would come on in relief to set down Danny Jansen for the final out, earning his 11th save this season. While the Tigers don't have a clear ninth-inning hierarchy, Foley still appears to be the best bet for saves in Detroit. His ERA is down to 2.41 on the year with a 1.34 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 18.2 innings.