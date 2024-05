Foley was charged with the blown save Sunday, allowing three earned runs on two hits and one walk in 0.2 innings of work.

The right-hander was called upon with one out in the eighth inning and two runners on base. He allowed a single and a walk before Daulton Varsho took him deep to give the Blue Jays a two run lead. Despite the rocky appearance, Foley should remain the Tigers closer for the time being, he is now 11-for-13 in save chances this season with a 3.54 ERA.