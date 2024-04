Foley pitched a scoreless inning, walking two batters on his way to a save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Foley was tasked with protecting the team's one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, working around a pair of two-out walks to secure his fourth save of the season. The right-hander is a perfect 4-for-4 on save opportunities in 2024 while he's yet to allow a run over 7.1 innings in seven appearances as Detroit's primary closer.