Baez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Rangers.

The doubles were Baez's first of the season, and he's still sitting on just one home run across 17 games. The shortstop isn't hitting a ton of singles either, as he's batting just .172. While he's shown an ability in the past to heat up quickly, his struggles the past few seasons don't instill a ton of confidence. Baez should continue to see regular playing time, however, giving him an opportunity to turn things around.