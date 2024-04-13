Baez isn't in the Tigers' lineup for the first game of Saturday's twin bill versus Minnesota.
After striking out three times and failing to record a hit during Friday's contest, Baez will take a seat to kick off Saturday's activities. Zach McKinstry will get the nod instead at shortstop and bat seventh.
