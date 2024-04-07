Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Baez is 4-for-26 through his first seven games of the season and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus Oakland. Zach McKinstry will step in at shortstop and bat eighth.
