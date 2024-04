Baez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Baez has gotten off to a horrendous start, as he's batting just .140 with a .361 OPS even after the home run, which was his first of the season. The shortstop has had a rough time in Detroit the last three years, and his big contract is likely the main reason he's holding onto a starting role. However, the Tigers could choose to reduce Baez's playing time if he doesn't pick things up soon.