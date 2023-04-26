Baez has left Wednesday's game against the Brewers in the first inning after being struck in the hand by a pitch, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Baez took a 93 mph fastball from Freddy Peralta off of his hand and was not able to continue. The infielder was replaced by Jonathan Schoop as a pinch runner with Schoop taking over at second base on defense and Zach McKinstry moving over to shortstop. It's very likely Baez will undergo imaging on his hand, but for now the 30-year-old veteran should be considered day-to-day until there's more information on the severity of the injury.