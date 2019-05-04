Tigers' John Hicks: Enters lineup Saturday
Hicks is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Royals.
Hicks will make his first appearance since Wednesday, as Grayson Greiner heads to the bench. Hicks has supplied a solid .302/.362/.453 slash line through 53 at-bats this season.
