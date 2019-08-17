Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Cleared to rejoin rotation

Zimmermann (neck) has been confirmed as the Tigers' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Rays, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers will officially reinstate Zimmermann from the 10-day injured list in the hours leading up to the 6:10 p.m. EDT first pitch. Zimmermann was sidelined for just over the minimum amount of time with a right cervical spasm, for which he required a nerve block injection. Manager Ron Gardenhire indicated that Zimmermann felt good coming out of his bullpen session a couple of days ago, so the right-hander shouldn't face any major restrictions while slotting back into the Detroit rotation.