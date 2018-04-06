Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shelled in no-decision

Zimmermann pitched 4.1 innings and recorded a no-decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing six earned runs on nine hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Zimmermann took a step back from his first start of the season, when he gave up four runs over six innings and struck out eight. Outings like Thursday's have been all too common the last few seasons for Zimmermann, who now has a 5.71 ERA since joining the Tigers in 2016. The veteran simply can't be trusted on a regular basis in fantasy and is a matchup play at best at this point in his career. Zimmermann lines up to face Cleveland on the road Wednesday in his next start, which is probably a matchup to avoid.