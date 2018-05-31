Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Simulated game on tap Friday

Zimmermann (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After he was torched for seven runs and recorded just outs in his first rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Toledo, Zimmermann will be temporarily pulled from the minor-league assignment to face hitters in a controlled setting. Zimmermann threw 38 pitches in the rehab outing, so it's expected that he'll bump up his count a bit further in the simulated game. Assuming Zimmermann's shoulder doesn't present any issues Friday and the Tigers are pleased with his performance, he'll likely report back to Toledo for at least one more rehab appearance. The Tigers have yet to issue a formal timeline for Zimmermann's reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list, but he seems to be trending toward a mid-to-late-June return.

More News
Our Latest Stories