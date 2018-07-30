Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Surrenders five, tagged with third loss

Zimmermann (4-3) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Indians.

Cleveland jumped on Zimmermann for a run in the first, two in the second and two more in the third before he left a 5-1 ballgame. Following his most recent outing, the 32-year-old has been saddled with three straight losses, as his last victory dates back to July 6. Zimmermann sits with a 4.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 67 strikeouts through 71 innings in 2018.