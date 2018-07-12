Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes first loss Wednesday
Zimmermann (4-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.
This was a step backwards for Zimmermann, as he set a new season high for hits allowed in a game. The veteran came into the day having allowed just two earned runs over his previous three starts (20 innings), and he still has a solid 3.71 ERA, so overall his first half has to be considered a success. Zimmermann is scheduled to start the Tigers' fifth game after the All-Star break. The 32-year-old might also use the time off to get a nerve block injection in his back, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
