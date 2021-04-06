Urena (0-1) took the loss after surrendering six runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out five over three innings Monday against Minnesota.

The Twins were locked in on Urena from the start, putting up one run in the first and five in the second with the help of a Nelson Cruz grand slam. Urena threw first-pitch strikes to just four of the 16 batters he faced and was pulled after hurling 81 pitches (39 strikes). He'll get a chance to redeem himself in his next scheduled start Sunday in Cleveland.