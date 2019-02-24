Tigers' Josh Harrison: Could debut Wednesday

Harrison might make his team debut Wednesday against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Harrison came to terms on a one-year deal with the Tigers on Wednesday, and he's closing in on his first spring training action. Manager Ron Gardenhire stated that Harrison won't travel with the team this week in an effort to get him ready. Expect an update on Harrison's availability as Wednesday approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories