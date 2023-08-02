The Phillies released Harrison on Wednesday.

Harrison will head to free agency after no team was willing to put in a waiver claim on the 36-year-old utility man, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Prior to being removed from Philadelphia's 40-man roster, Harrison saw action in 41 games and hit .204/.263/.291 over 114 plate appearances. Harrison might have to settle for a minor-league deal if he wants to keep his career going.