The Phillies released Harrison on Wednesday.
Harrison will head to free agency after no team was willing to put in a waiver claim on the 36-year-old utility man, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Prior to being removed from Philadelphia's 40-man roster, Harrison saw action in 41 games and hit .204/.263/.291 over 114 plate appearances. Harrison might have to settle for a minor-league deal if he wants to keep his career going.
