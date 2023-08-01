Harrison was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.
This move frees up a 40-man roster spot for starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who was acquired from the Tigers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Harrison, 36, had slashed just .204/.263/.291 through 40 games (114 plate appearances) this season with Philadelphia.
