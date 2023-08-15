Harrison signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Harrison was released by the Phillies earlier this month following an unsuccessful 41-game stint which saw him slash a lowly .204/.263/.291. The 36-year-old utility player provides infield depth for a Rangers team that will be without Josh Jung (thumb) for a while, but it won't be ideal if he winds up having to play a significant role with the big club.