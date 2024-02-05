Harrison's agency announced Monday that he agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Cincinnati doesn't represent the best fit for Harrison from a playing-time perspective, given how flush the Reds are with young infield talent. However, the fact that Harrison is from Cincinnati surely factored into his decision to join his hometown ball club. The 36-year-old slashed just .204/.263/.291 in 40 games with the Phillies in 2023 and also spent a brief time at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization. Harrison could face an uphill battle in cracking Cincinnati's Opening Day roster as a utility player.