Harrison is projected for a roster spot, per the latest roster projection from C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 80-game suspension handed out to Noelvi Marte opens up a roster spot that figures to come down to Harrison, Mike Ford or Tony Kemp. Rosecrans makes the point that of those three, Harrison provides the most versatility. He started games at four different defensive positions for the Phillies in 2023. Harrison is 3-for-16 with a double and an RBI in seven games this spring.