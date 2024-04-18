Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

Carpenter has been playing well lately, recording a .321 batting average and four extra-base hits across his last 10 games. While he generally sits against southpaws, Carpenter feasts on righties, and that should allow him to remain a solid fantasy asset moving forward. The 26-year-old broke out a bit last year with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and an .811 OPS, and he could surpass all of those numbers in 2024.