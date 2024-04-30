Carpenter isn't in the Tigers' lineup versus the Cardinals for the last game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
The Cardinals are starting southpaw Steven Matz on the bump for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, which sends Carpenter to the bench. With him on the bench, Wenceel Perez will occupy right field and bat seventh. Additionally, Mark Canha has the start as the designated hitter and will bat third.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Gets day off•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Collects four hits•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Blasts third home run•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Doubles, triples in Tuesday's win•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Hits second home run•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Absent from lineup versus lefty•