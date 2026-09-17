The Tigers announced Friday that Carpenter (foot) has ramped up his running and hitting progression with the hope of returning from the injured list before the end of the season, MLB.com reports.

Carpenter has been on the shelf since July 27 due to left foot plantar fascitiis, and despite the 72-80 Tigers facing long odds to secure a postseason spot, the 29-year-old isn't yet willing to close the door on a potential return. If Carpenter does end up making it back before the season ends Sept. 27, he could be limited to more of a part-time role.