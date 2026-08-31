Carpenter (foot) was on track to have his walking boot removed this past weekend, MLB.com reports.

The Tigers haven't officially confirmed whether Carpenter did in fact have his boot removed, but assuming that came to pass, the 28-year-old could be ready to start ramping up his baseball activities again. Carpenter has been on the shelf since July 27 due to left foot plantar fasciitis and appeared to be in line to come back from the injured list during the second half of August before a setback ended up pushing back his return date.