Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities

The Tigers announced Friday that Carpenter (foot) has begun a full progression of hitting, running and playing defense, MLB.com reports.

Carpenter received a cortisone injection July 28 to address right foot plantar fasciitis, and the shot appears to have yielded the desired effect. The 29-year-old has been fitted for orthotic shoes with the hope that it will combat future foot problems as he begins ramping back up for a return from the injured list. Carpenter could be ready to rejoin the Tigers by next weekend if all goes well during his upcoming workouts, though the club may prefer to send him out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to activating him.