Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Carpenter got the scoring started for Detroit, hitting his second home run of the season in the first inning against Minnesota starter Joe Ryan with a runner on. Carpenter continues to crush righties to the tune of a .911 OPS this year, while he's only had two hitless at-bats against southpaws. Expect him to start most days moving forward except when a lefty is on the mound for the opponent.