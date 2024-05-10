site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-kerry-carpenter-not-starting-friday-917457 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter is not in the starting lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Astros.
The southpaw batter will start the game from the dugout as the Tigers take on lefty pitcher Framber Valdez. Carpenter is slashing .269/.330/.471 with 15 RBI so far this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories