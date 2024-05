Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old slugger took Jose Berrios deep in the first inning, and while it was the only offense Detroit could muster, it was also all the team's pitching staff would need. Carpenter has found his power stroke in May, slugging five of his eight homers on the season in his last 13 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .325 (13-for-40) with 14 RBI.