Carpenter has been diagnosed with a lumbar spine stress fracture, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week with what was called lumbar spine inflammation, but further testing appears to have revealed a more significant injury. The Tigers have not divulged a potential timetable for Carpenter's return, but his absence could be a lengthy one. Akil Baddoo should continue to see his playing time rise while Carpenter is on the shelf.