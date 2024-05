Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Royals.

Carpenter continued a strong month of May, as he's batting .325 this month with three home runs, nine runs scored and 10 RBI across 14 games. He's now up to six long balls overall to go along with a solid .893 OPS. Carpenter still sits regularly against southpaws, but he's producing enough against righties to be an effective fantasy contributor.