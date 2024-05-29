Carpenter is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.
Carpenter will hit the bench for the first game of the day but should be back in the starting nine for the second contest of the twin bill. With Carpenter on the bench for Game 1, Wenceel Perez will slide over from center field and start in right field.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Lands on IL with back injury•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Sitting against lefty•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Launches game-winning homer•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Resting against lefty•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes deep in loss•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Sitting against southpaw•