Carpenter went 2-for-5 with two homers and three total RBI against Houston in an 8-2 win Saturday.

Carpenter capped a seven-run second inning for Detroit with a two-run shot to right field and added a solo homer in the fourth. The pair of long balls snapped an 18-game homerless stretch for the outfielder, who belted 20 home runs in his first full MLB season last year. Saturday's multi-homer game was the third of Carpenter's career.