Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, four RBI and one run scored in Friday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Carpenter knocked in two runs with a third-inning triple and added a two-run double to cap a six-run rally in the fifth. The outfielder has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI over his last seven contests. That's put him at a .276/.328/.520 slash line with five home runs, 22 RBI, 15 runs scored, nine doubles and three triples through 41 contests as one of the Tigers' most productive hitters this season.

