Carpenter went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Twins.
Carpenter doubled and scored in the first inning before knocking three singles throughout the rest of the night. He's now 9-for-21 (.429) with five extra-base hits over his last five contests. This hot stretch has boosted his season slash line to .328/.371/.621 through 62 plate appearances.
