Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

The lefty-hitting Carpenter's absence from the lineup is likely a result of the Rays' plan to deploy southpaw Tyler Alexander as their primary pitcher out of the bullpen. With Carpenter on the bench for the first time since April 9, Riley Greene and Wenceel Perez will occupy the corner-outfield spots while Mark Canha serves as Detroit's designated hitter.