Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Carpenter was productive for Detroit, delivering his first triple and third double of the season while boosting his OPS to a robust .920. He was swapped out for pinch-hitter Matt Vierling in the eighth inning when Texas brought in a lefty reliever, and Carpenter's main limitation at this point is his lack of production against southpaws. He had a .657 OPS against them last season, compared to an .841 mark against righties, and the team has limited him to just two at-bats against lefties so far this year. Against righties, however, Carpenter is a potent offensive weapon.