Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Sitting versus southpaw
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Carpenter is in the midst of a 3-for-25 slump and will sit Sunday as lefty Nestor Cortes takes the mound for New York. Wenceel Perez will shift to right field while Parker Meadows starts in center.
